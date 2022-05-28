Another child of Sherwan road accident died at ATH

(@FahadShabbir)

SHERWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Another 12 year old girl in the Pind Kargo Khan Sherwan road accident Saturday died, now the death toll increased to 5 while 18 male and female students are still in the hospital for treatment where four of them were declared critical.

According to details, on May 26 a loaded truck which was also carrying 24 children of a private school fell into a deep gorge while taking a sharp turn when the driver lost his control over the vehicle. Four children died and 19 others were injured while taking a sharp turn.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured children to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for treatment while the dead bodies of the four children were handed over on the spot to the families.

The injured children who were shifted to ATH for treatment were including Tashfeen Masood son of Masood, Naqash, Hamza son of Sadique, Waqas, Tanzeela Sidique daughter of Sidque, Saad Basharat, and Hamza. Hareem Fatima, Ahsan son of Arif. Uraid Ahmed, Ramsha Bibi, Zohaib, Almughanya, Naveed, Anam, Danyal, Muqaddas and Inaya. Most of the injured children were under 10 years of age.

ATH Hospital Director Dr. Ishfaq also reached in the emergency and reviewed the arrangements for the treatment of the injured children. Four out of 19 children were declared critical and were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and today another 12 years old girl died.