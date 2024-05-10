Open Menu

Another Constable Of Punjab Police Martyred In Line Of Duty

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Another constable of Punjab Police martyred in line of duty

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of martyrdom of a policeman in Nawab Town area of Lahore and has sought a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of martyrdom of a policeman in Nawab Town area of Lahore and has sought a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore.

He paid rich tribute to the martyred Constable Khalil Ahmad. The IGP Punjab said that Constable Khalil Ahmed embraced martyrdom by fighting bravely in the line of duty. He said that the police department will never forget the eternal sacrifice of its brave son. Brave officials like constable Khalil Ahmed Shaheed are the pride of the country and the nation, every possible care will be taken for the welfare of his family.

As per details, police team of Pakpattan police station Saddar Arifwala conducted raid in Nawab Town police station area of Lahore to suppress a dacoit gang, in which the criminals started firing suddenly, Pakpattan police constable Khalil Ahmad embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely and ASI Ghafoor Ahmad was injured.

During the encounter, one accused was killed and one accused was arrested.

The IG Punjab while instructing the best care of the Elite officer ASI Ghafoor Ahmad, who was injured in the incident, said that the best medical facilities should be provided for the speedy recovery of the injured officer.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Police Station Pakpattan Arifwala Saddar Criminals Family From Best

Recent Stories

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in provi ..

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..

6 minutes ago
 NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & ..

NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister highlights major health projects launched ..

Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam

8 minutes ago
 Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ti ..

Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties

5 minutes ago
 GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS exam ..

GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination

8 minutes ago
Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up d ..

Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices

11 minutes ago
 Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spr ..

Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan

11 minutes ago
 Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste ..

Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste disposal

12 minutes ago
 PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of K ..

Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan