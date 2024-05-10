Another constable of Punjab Police martyred in line of duty

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of martyrdom of a policeman in Nawab Town area of Lahore and has sought a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore

He paid rich tribute to the martyred Constable Khalil Ahmad. The IGP Punjab said that Constable Khalil Ahmed embraced martyrdom by fighting bravely in the line of duty. He said that the police department will never forget the eternal sacrifice of its brave son. Brave officials like constable Khalil Ahmed Shaheed are the pride of the country and the nation, every possible care will be taken for the welfare of his family.

As per details, police team of Pakpattan police station Saddar Arifwala conducted raid in Nawab Town police station area of Lahore to suppress a dacoit gang, in which the criminals started firing suddenly, Pakpattan police constable Khalil Ahmad embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely and ASI Ghafoor Ahmad was injured.

During the encounter, one accused was killed and one accused was arrested.

The IG Punjab while instructing the best care of the Elite officer ASI Ghafoor Ahmad, who was injured in the incident, said that the best medical facilities should be provided for the speedy recovery of the injured officer.