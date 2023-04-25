UrduPoint.com

Another Convoy Of 211 Pakistanis Arrived Port Sudan For Onward Evacuation: FM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Another convoy of 211 Pakistanis arrived Port Sudan for onward evacuation: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while reiterating the government's commitment to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, on Tuesday said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan as today, another convoy of 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khartoum, arrived in Port Sudan.

"With the latest convoy, the total number of Pakistanis who have been evacuated to safety has reached 700.

Ambassador Meer Bahrose Regi's team in Khartoum and Port Sudan are working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan," Foreign Office Spokesperson quoted the foreign minister in a press statement.

The foreign minister, in his statement, further said that they remained engaged with the friendly countries in the region especially with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the evacuation process.

He also appreciated the hard work of Pakistan missions in the region and the entire foreign office team led by foreign secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, who was leading the inter-agency coordination process.

