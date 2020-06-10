UrduPoint.com
Another Corona Patient Dies ; 52 More Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:44 AM

Another corona patient dies ; 52 more cases reported in Hyderabad

A woman has died of COVID-19 while 52 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1273 in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman has died of COVID-19 while 52 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1273 in the district.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities, as many as 573 infected people were in isolation including 553 people who were isolated at their homes.

A 75 years old woman Irshad Bano has passed away here in civil hospital who was laid to rest in a local graveyard as per standard operating procedure issued by Sindh Government.

Some 23 positive patients were admitted in Combined Military Hospital (CMH), 12 in Liaquat University Hospital, 02 in Isra Hospital, 03 each in Government Kohsar Hospital Hyderabad, Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi and SIUT, one each in NICH and Ziauddin hospital and two cases in OICD at Karachi.

As many as 638 people have recovered in the district while 33 patients have so far lost their lives due to coronavirus.

