Another Corona Patient Dies In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Another corona patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Another patient of coronavirus died in the city while 34 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said that 1218 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectors laboratories in the district during the 24 hours.

At present, he said that total active cases of COVID-19 were 641 in Faisalabad, while the number of recovery was 6,215.

He further said, out of the total 635 beds, 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospitalfor COVID-19 patients. He said that at present, 98 patients including 31 confirmed patients were under treatmentat the Allied Hospital while 25 including 3 confirmed patients had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.

