Another corona vaccination center set up at Nishat hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Thursday set up another corona vaccination center here at Nishat Hotel, Gulberg.

During his visit to hotel,he reviewed arrangements and expressed his satisfaction over there. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha and others were also present.

The DC said that the workers of Nishat hotel were performing their duties at frontline,adding that all workers of the hotel would be vaccinated first at the center.

He said that there was a clear difference in positivity ratio of coronavirus cases as Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being strictly implemented in the city."City district administration will continue its efforts to enforced Corona SOPs in provincial capital", he added.