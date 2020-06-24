UrduPoint.com
Another Coronavirus Patient Dies In Hangu

Another coronavirus patient dies in Hangu

Another coronavirus patient died on Wednesday in Hangu, taking the death toll to eight in the district

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Another coronavirus patient died on Wednesday in Hangu, taking the death toll to eight in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad while briefing the media about the current situation of coronavirus said that 65-year-old islam Din, who was tested positive for coronavirus and isolated in DHQ Hangu last week, had been died.

He informed that total 41 positive cases were there in the district.

