UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another COVID-19 Death In IOK, Toll Reaches 61

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Another COVID-19 death in IOK, toll reaches 61

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, a 76-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital on Sunday evening, taking the number of fatalities due to the deadly virus in the territory to 61.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the man from Zaina Kadal area of Srinagar, with a travel history of Saudi Arabia, died at Bemina Hospital.

He was a known case of hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease and had a travel history to Saudi Arabia. His samples were taken at Srinagar airport on May 29 which later tested positive.

Dr Farooq A Jan at the Bemina Hospital said that he had severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and his condition deteriorated in the evening which caused his death due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus has risen in occupied Kashmir to 61, 53 in the Kashmir Valley, seven in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

So far Srinagar district with fifteen deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by eleven in Baramulla, eight in Kulgam, five each in Shopian and Islamabad, four each in Kupwara and Jammu, two each in Budgam and Pulwama while one death each has been reported in Bandipora, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur and Leh.

Till Sunday night, occupied Kashmir reported a total 5,590 coronavirus infections. Out of these, 3,878 are in the Valley, 1,163 in Jammu division and 549 are in Ladakh region.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Died Jammu Srinagar Man Saudi Arabia May Sunday Media From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Nova 7i – Outclass Photography that Wins ..

15 minutes ago

Indian Athlete Gomathi Marimauthu banned for four ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian Defense Minister ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.