Another COVID-19 death in IOK, toll reaches 61

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, a 76-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital on Sunday evening, taking the number of fatalities due to the deadly virus in the territory to 61.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the man from Zaina Kadal area of Srinagar, with a travel history of Saudi Arabia, died at Bemina Hospital.

He was a known case of hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease and had a travel history to Saudi Arabia. His samples were taken at Srinagar airport on May 29 which later tested positive.

Dr Farooq A Jan at the Bemina Hospital said that he had severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and his condition deteriorated in the evening which caused his death due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus has risen in occupied Kashmir to 61, 53 in the Kashmir Valley, seven in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

So far Srinagar district with fifteen deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by eleven in Baramulla, eight in Kulgam, five each in Shopian and Islamabad, four each in Kupwara and Jammu, two each in Budgam and Pulwama while one death each has been reported in Bandipora, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur and Leh.

Till Sunday night, occupied Kashmir reported a total 5,590 coronavirus infections. Out of these, 3,878 are in the Valley, 1,163 in Jammu division and 549 are in Ladakh region.