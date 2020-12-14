Another COVID-19 victim doctor laid to rest in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A former professor of Ayub Medical College (AMC) Dr. Hassan Shahzad Monday died of COVID-19 here at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A former professor of Ayub Medical College (AMC) Dr. Hassan Shahzad Monday died of COVID-19 here at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

Dr. Hasan was caught by the Coronavirus two weeks ago and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), from the last few days he was also on a ventilator where he could not survive and succumbed to death.

Other family members of Dr. Hassan and younger brother Dr. Fawad were also tested COVID-19 positive but they all recovered from the disease.

According to the health department up till now, 30 doctors of KPK have lost their lives during the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The state of Coronavirus in the Hazara division particularly in Abbottabad is worsening, the number of positive cases is drastically increasing and people are still not following the Coronavirus SOPs.

According to the Health department statistics for Coronavirus, in district Abbottabad 27613 Coronavirus tests conducted where 23663 were tested negative, total confirmed cases in Abbottabad were 2776, active COVID-19 cases were 396 while 2272 patients have been recovered and 108 patients have lost their lives.

During the second wave of Coronavirus health department and district administration has imposed a smart lockdown in 148 localities including 50 rural and urban areas, 7 hotels, 84 educational institutions, and 7 commercial buildings.