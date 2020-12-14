UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another COVID-19 Victim Doctor Laid To Rest In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:35 PM

Another COVID-19 victim doctor laid to rest in Abbottabad

A former professor of Ayub Medical College (AMC) Dr. Hassan Shahzad Monday died of COVID-19 here at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A former professor of Ayub Medical College (AMC) Dr. Hassan Shahzad Monday died of COVID-19 here at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

Dr. Hasan was caught by the Coronavirus two weeks ago and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), from the last few days he was also on a ventilator where he could not survive and succumbed to death.

Other family members of Dr. Hassan and younger brother Dr. Fawad were also tested COVID-19 positive but they all recovered from the disease.

According to the health department up till now, 30 doctors of KPK have lost their lives during the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The state of Coronavirus in the Hazara division particularly in Abbottabad is worsening, the number of positive cases is drastically increasing and people are still not following the Coronavirus SOPs.

According to the Health department statistics for Coronavirus, in district Abbottabad 27613 Coronavirus tests conducted where 23663 were tested negative, total confirmed cases in Abbottabad were 2776, active COVID-19 cases were 396 while 2272 patients have been recovered and 108 patients have lost their lives.

During the second wave of Coronavirus health department and district administration has imposed a smart lockdown in 148 localities including 50 rural and urban areas, 7 hotels, 84 educational institutions, and 7 commercial buildings.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Died Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia registers 27,328 new COVID-19 infections

6 minutes ago

Japan's symbol of year nods to no-lockdown virus s ..

4 seconds ago

Shopkeepers fined over profiteering in lahore

6 seconds ago

Protection of Overseas Pakistanis' properties, ass ..

8 seconds ago

Webinar 'One Health' on December 17

10 seconds ago

17-KM gas pipeline being hydro-tested to inject ad ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.