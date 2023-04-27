UrduPoint.com

Another CPEC Project Worth Rs 1.25 Trn Approved To Connect KP With Balochistan: Asad Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Another CPEC project worth Rs 1.25 trn approved to connect KP with Balochistan: Asad Mahmood

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood has announced that a project worth Rs 1.25 trillion to connect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Balochistan through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route had been approved.

He stated this during a meeting with a delegation of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) local leadership on Thursday.

The minister said this project of a 210-km long road would connect Yarik to Saggu and then Saggu to Zhob which would be completed with the joint cooperation of the governments of Pakistan and China.

He informed that the secretary of communication was on a visit to China for the final approval of matters from China.

Asad said that the completion of this project would make the travel between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan easier.

He said this route would pass through the areas of both provinces which remained neglected during the past, adding, it would also ensure economic prosperity in the areas.

