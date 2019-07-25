UrduPoint.com
Another Dar-ul-Ehaas Inaugurated In Rawalakot, AJK To Accommodate 100 Orphan Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:09 PM

Another Dar-ul-Ehaas inaugurated in Rawalakot, AJK to accommodate 100 orphan children

Another Dar-ul-Ehsas was inaugurated in district Rawalakot of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to provide free residence, food and other basic amenities of life to orphan children of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Another Dar-ul-Ehsas was inaugurated in district Rawalakot of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to provide free residence, food and other basic amenities of life to orphan children of AJK.

President AJK, Sardar Masood Khan and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi unveiled the plaque in a glorious ceremony held at district Rawalakot in the presence of prominent socio-political figures of the area and local administration.

The centre in Rawalakot is having capacity to accommodate 100 children where they will be provided all the basic needs of life including food, clothing, education and sports.

At present PBM is running 42 "Dar-ul-Ehsas" Centres in various districts of the country to facilitate over 4,000 vulnerable orphan children, said a message received here.

Addressing the ceremony President AJK Sardar Masood Khan appreciated the PBM's initiatives to protect the rights of vulnerable and deprived children of the society.

He reaffirmed the incumbent government's resolution for betterment of the marginalized segments.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi, in his speech, exhibited his commitment to enroll further 10,000 children by launching more centres throughout the country as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"To annihilate poverty is my mission; in order to address the thorny issues associated with it like hunger, illness, illiteracy, susceptibility and others, an inclusive plan is being implemented", he shared.

