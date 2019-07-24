UrduPoint.com
Another Dar-ul-Ehssas To Be Inaugurated In Rawalakot On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

Another Dar-ul-Ehssas to be inaugurated in Rawalakot on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) has completed arrangements for the inauguration of another Dar-ul-Ehsaas in Rawalakot on Thursday to provide much needed basic facilities including free residence, meal and education to destitute children of marginalized segment of society of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Spokesman of PBM, Managing Director Aon Abbas would be the chief guest. Right now each Darul Ehsas was accommodating 100 orphan children. Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) was planning to enroll 10,000 orphan children in various Dar-ul-Ehsaas (Pakistan Sweet Homes) in next few years.

According to official sources, residential accommodation and basic amenities were being provided to destitute and needy orphan children. The children are being provided free furnished accommodation, free nutritious, balanced diet, free education, free uniform, free summer/winter clothing and shoes, medical care, skill development, free laundry, religious education and counseling/legal aid for victims of violence and abuse.

