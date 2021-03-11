UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Decomposed Body Of 2019 Tarbela Dam Boat Accident Found

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:56 PM

Another decomposed body of 2019 Tarbela dam boat accident found

Another decomposed body of ill-fated passenger of a boat capsized in the Tarbela Lake near Keh village of Haripur on July 8, 2019 was found from the shallow water on Thursday with hundreds of thousands rupees packed in plastic

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Another decomposed body of ill-fated passenger of a boat capsized in the Tarbela Lake near Keh village of Haripur on July 8, 2019 was found from the shallow water on Thursday with hundreds of thousands rupees packed in plastic.

Two days ago at the same place four bodies of passengers of a boat were found where only one body was identified as Duryaman.

The total number of dead bodies found in two days was five.

At the time of the accident, the boat with 40 passengers aboard was heading Shangla towards Haripur in the Indus River when it capsized near Barg Dakhli Keh village due to the stormy weather.

Most of the passengers were from Kala Dhaka. Some 16 persons were rescued while four bodies, including three children were recovered from the lake.

The search operation for 20 other passengers continued for several weeks.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Weather Water Dhaka Same Haripur Shangla July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Rashid Khan shares his story of getting into Inter ..

2 minutes ago

PNCA to organize special musical event to celebrat ..

4 minutes ago

Moral decay, corruption leads to State disintegrat ..

5 minutes ago

Standing Committees reports, Deputy Chairman Senat ..

5 minutes ago

Health experts for timely diagnosis of kidney dise ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar takes no ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.