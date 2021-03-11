Another decomposed body of 2019 Tarbela dam boat accident found

Another decomposed body of ill-fated passenger of a boat capsized in the Tarbela Lake near Keh village of Haripur on July 8, 2019 was found from the shallow water on Thursday with hundreds of thousands rupees packed in plastic

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Another decomposed body of ill-fated passenger of a boat capsized in the Tarbela Lake near Keh village of Haripur on July 8, 2019 was found from the shallow water on Thursday with hundreds of thousands rupees packed in plastic.

Two days ago at the same place four bodies of passengers of a boat were found where only one body was identified as Duryaman.

The total number of dead bodies found in two days was five.

At the time of the accident, the boat with 40 passengers aboard was heading Shangla towards Haripur in the Indus River when it capsized near Barg Dakhli Keh village due to the stormy weather.

Most of the passengers were from Kala Dhaka. Some 16 persons were rescued while four bodies, including three children were recovered from the lake.

The search operation for 20 other passengers continued for several weeks.