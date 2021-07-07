UrduPoint.com
Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while three others were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 724 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 140 while recoveries were recorded at 20,442.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 37 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 9 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that88 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

