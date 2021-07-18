UrduPoint.com
Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 14 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Sunday that 666 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 184 while 20,501 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 39 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 9 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 93 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

