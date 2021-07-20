UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 12 others were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 12 others were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that 518 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 208, while 20,506 patients recovered.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the district headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for corona patients.

At present, 39 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and nine were at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 103 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus Delta Variant Now Represents 83% of 'S ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Does Not Plan to Close Embassies in EU Cou ..

2 minutes ago

EU Warns Poland Over Potential Sanctions If Warsaw ..

2 minutes ago

Munir Akram conveys Eid greetings to UN community, ..

2 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Says She Hopes to Return to Belarus ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 14 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.