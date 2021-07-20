Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 12 others were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that 518 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 208, while 20,506 patients recovered.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the district headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for corona patients.

At present, 39 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and nine were at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 103 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.