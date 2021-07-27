UrduPoint.com
Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 21 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 21 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that 676 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said the total number of active cases in Faisalabad was recorded 272, and recoveries 20,550. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 37 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 11 at DHQ Hospital. He further saidthat 117 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

