Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 20 people tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 1,003 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 278 while recoveries 20,566.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 37 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 11 at DHQ Hospital. He further saidthat 141 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.