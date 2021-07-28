UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 20 people tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 1,003 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 278 while recoveries 20,566.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 37 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 11 at DHQ Hospital. He further saidthat 141 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s DSCD commences Economic Survey Project ..

16 minutes ago

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

29 minutes ago

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

31 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

38 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised sustainable development plans, ..

46 minutes ago

Sajid Ali Sadpara secures body of his father at C- ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.