Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 41 people tested positive during the last 24 hours here.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday that 1,394 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 697 while 20,765 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 77 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 26 at DHQ Hospital. He said that 331 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.