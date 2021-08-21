Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 29 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 29 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in the district.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 1,034 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 999 while 21,239 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 163 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 34 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 509 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.