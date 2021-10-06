UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:41 PM

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 14 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 14 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Wednesday that 820 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 603 while 24,824 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 126 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 70 at DHQ Hospital and 30 at the General Hospital. He further said that 367 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

