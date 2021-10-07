UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 20 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Thursday that 1,217 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 573 while 24,868 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 123 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 68 at DHQ Hospital and 30 at the General Hospital. He further said that 358 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

