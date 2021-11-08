Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while six others were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday that 1,015 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 195 while recoveries 20,654.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 55 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 22 at DHQ Hopsital and 6 at GeneralHospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and 6 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 85 confirmed patients wereisolated at their homes in the district.

