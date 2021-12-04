UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 10:26 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 4 person was tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 4 person was tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 1,050 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 67 while 25,889 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 17 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 13 at DHQ Hopsital and 2 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 22 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurri ..

Turkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

1 minute ago
 Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup ..

Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup final

1 minute ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 minute ago
 Indonesia volcano eruption kills one, dozens injur ..

Indonesia volcano eruption kills one, dozens injured

4 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final resu ..

Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final results -- collated

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.