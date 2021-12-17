UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:52 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that all 567 coronavirus tests which were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period were negative.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 50 while 25,926 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 11 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 7 at DHQ Hospital and2 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 17 confirmed patientswere isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

17 minutes ago
 Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

31 minutes ago
 PM says timely completion of welfare projects is t ..

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is top priority of Govt

37 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

39 minutes ago
 PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additio ..

PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

43 minutes ago
 Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding ..

Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding reception to January: Reports

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.