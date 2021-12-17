Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that all 567 coronavirus tests which were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period were negative.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 50 while 25,926 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 11 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 7 at DHQ Hospital and2 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 17 confirmed patientswere isolated at their homes in the district.