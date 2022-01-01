Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Another patient died of COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 985 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period which were negative.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 46 while 25,947 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 14 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hopsital and 2 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 15 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

