Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 09:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 12 persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Sunday that 351 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 118 while 26,005 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 10 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 05 at DHQ Hospital and 3 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 61 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

