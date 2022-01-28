UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 89 persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 1,170 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 713 while 26,106 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 34 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 8 at DHQ Hospital and 5 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 666 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

>