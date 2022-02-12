UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 66 persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday that 1,146 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 378, while 27,404 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 50 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and nine at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He said that 299 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

