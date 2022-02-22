UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 12 persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 12 persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday that 1,463 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 207 while 27,881 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 40 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 13 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He said that 148 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazil storm toll rises to 182 one week on

Brazil storm toll rises to 182 one week on

2 minutes ago
 Women, integral part of society due to their vital ..

Women, integral part of society due to their vital role : Administrator

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Naftogaz Chief Sees 'Resistance' in EU t ..

Ukraine's Naftogaz Chief Sees 'Resistance' in EU to 'Meaningful' Russia Sanction ..

2 minutes ago
 Polish Deputy Prime Minister Kaczynski Vows Person ..

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Kaczynski Vows Personal Sanctions Against Putin

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Talks With Pakistani Prime Minister ..

Putin to Hold Talks With Pakistani Prime Minister on Situation in South Asia - K ..

2 minutes ago
 77 'criminals' arrested

77 'criminals' arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>