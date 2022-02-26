UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 11:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 10 persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 1,174 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 177 while 27,977 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 36 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 11 at DHQ Hospital and 5 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 125 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

