UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 7 persons tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 7 persons tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday that 1,061 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 134 while 28,031 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 28 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 8 at DHQ Hopsital and 7 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 91 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PMSA apprehends Indian fishermen poaching in Pakis ..

PMSA apprehends Indian fishermen poaching in Pakistani waters

11 seconds ago
 Prime Minister announces big relief package for pe ..

Prime Minister announces big relief package for people: Shibli Faraz

12 seconds ago
 Sewerage system in Jaranwala to be restored

Sewerage system in Jaranwala to be restored

14 seconds ago
 Appointment letters distributed among children of ..

Appointment letters distributed among children of Zila Council's employees

2 minutes ago
 MNA Sheikh Khurram negates fake news

MNA Sheikh Khurram negates fake news

2 minutes ago
 47 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

47 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>