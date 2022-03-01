Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 5 persons tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 5 persons tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 740 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 135 while 28,042 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 26 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 9 at DHQ Hopsital and 6 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 94 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.