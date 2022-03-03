UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 15 persons tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 15 persons tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Thursday that 439 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 114 while 28,090 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 22 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 10 at DHQ Hospital and 5 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 77 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

