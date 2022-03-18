UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Another patient died of COVID-19 while two persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 1,331 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 83while 28,218 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 17 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 4 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 62 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

