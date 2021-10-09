UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 09:29 PM

Another dies of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 36 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 36 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 1,666 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 518 while 24,971 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 96 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 58 at DHQ Hospital and 23 at the General Hospital. He further said that 303 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, DP World sign MoU to work together ..

Dubai Culture, DP World sign MoU to work together to boost Dubai&#039;s cultural ..

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-e ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW)

6 minutes ago
 Exit Poll Confirms Babis's Projected Victory in Cz ..

Exit Poll Confirms Babis's Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Polls

6 minutes ago
 Rs 12,000 Ehsaas relief cash to be provided to eac ..

Rs 12,000 Ehsaas relief cash to be provided to each family of Harnai: Sania

6 minutes ago
 Ehsaas relief cash package to be given to Harnai q ..

Ehsaas relief cash package to be given to Harnai quake victims

7 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Angola discuss str ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Angola discuss strengthening ties

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.