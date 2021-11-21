Another dies of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while five others were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Sunday that 222 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 124 while 25,796 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 43 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 10 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and 6 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 50 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.