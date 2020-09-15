UrduPoint.com
Another Diplomatic Triumph Over India; SCO Endorses Pakistan's Stance On IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

In another Pakistan's diplomatic triumph over India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday endorsed Pakistan's stance regarding the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During the online SCO meeting of National Security Advisors, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval raised an objection against Pakistan on the display of the political map as background for the meeting by falsely claiming that the new political map showed 'sovereign Indian territories' as part of Pakistan.

However, Pakistan, which was represented by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, highlighted that as per international law India had no legal rights to claim the internationally recognized disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir as its territory.

"I highlighted that unilateral & illegal actions in an internationally recognized disputed territory of IIOJK is a threat to regional peace & prosperity.

I also apprised counterparts of Pak's deep commitment to peace in Afghanistan through an Afghan led & owned peace process," Moeed Yusus said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Pakistan also categorically rejected India's assertions that the newly released political map included any part of India's territory.

Indian National Security Advisor and other officials walked out of the meeting during the speeches of Pakistan and Russia.

"Bizzarely, my Indian counterpart chose to walk out of Pakistan and Russia's speech. Left a bad taste at a forum whose whole spirit is cooperation," Moeed Yusuf remarked.

Moeed Yusuf, in his tweet, said, "It was an honour to represent Pakistan at the SCO NSAs dialogue today where I highlighted Pakistan's continued commitment to peace in the region. Pakistan is committed to working with SCO member states to achieve peace and stability, economic security and connectivity."\932\867

