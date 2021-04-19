UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Doctor Die Of Coronavirus In KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:07 PM

Another doctor die of coronavirus in KP

The lethal third wave of coronavirus took away the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a retired doctor succumbed to its infection here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The lethal third wave of coronavirus took away the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a retired doctor succumbed to its infection here on Monday.

According to Provincial Doctors' Association, Doctor Muhammad Kamil was under treatment for coronavirus infection at Hayatabad Medical Complex and left this mortal world on Monday.

Dr Muhammad Kamil was a retired medical officer of the Health Department and affected with COVID Pneumonia for the last three weeks.

With the tragic death of Dr Kamil, the number of doctors' deaths at the hands of coronavirus reached to 59 in the province.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China to announce name of its first Mars rover

4 minutes ago

Capital reports 523 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

4 minutes ago

All measures being taken for promotion of tree pla ..

4 minutes ago

UK adds India to travel 'red list' after virus sur ..

7 minutes ago

UN rights experts slam British report attempting t ..

7 minutes ago

Govt making efforts for provision of relief to com ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.