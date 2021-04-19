Another doctor die of coronavirus in KP

The lethal third wave of coronavirus took away the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a retired doctor succumbed to its infection here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The lethal third wave of coronavirus took away the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a retired doctor succumbed to its infection here on Monday.

According to Provincial Doctors' Association, Doctor Muhammad Kamil was under treatment for coronavirus infection at Hayatabad Medical Complex and left this mortal world on Monday.

Dr Muhammad Kamil was a retired medical officer of the Health Department and affected with COVID Pneumonia for the last three weeks.

With the tragic death of Dr Kamil, the number of doctors' deaths at the hands of coronavirus reached to 59 in the province.