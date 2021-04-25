Another doctor dies of corona infection in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Another doctor died of coronavirus infection on Sunday, raising the number of martyred medical officers to 64 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by Provincial Doctors Association, the deceased doctor is identified as Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali Naseer, Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

He was was getting treatment for the last two weeks.