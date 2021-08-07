UrduPoint.com

Another Doctor Dies Of Covid In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Another senior doctor died of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the tally of doctors falling victim to coronavirus in Khyber Pakthunkwha.

According to Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) in a statement said that a total of 107 doctors including health workers so far had died of coronavirus in the province.

The statement said that Deputy Director Medical Services Pathology, Ayub Medical Complex, Dr. Ihsanul Haq contracted coronavirus few days ago and remained under treatment at Corona ward Ayub Medical Complex for the last three days.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Prof Dr.Ihsanul Haq, who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He lauded services of the doctors and health workers who were working on the frontline to save the lives of other patients during the pandemic.

He said the government appreciated their invaluable services and sacrifices in the Covid-19 pandemic.

