Another Doctor Lost Life Fighting Against Coronovirus

Mon 14th December 2020

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Fighting against global pandemic Covid-19 while treating patients, another doctor of Muzaffargarh lost his life.

PMA General Secretary Dr Yousuf Naseem Leghari told APP on Monday that the deceased was a private practitioner adding that during the second wave of the virus 20 medical personnel including 13 doctors, two paramedics and five staff nurses have been affected by the virus within two month.

He informed that as many as 12 doctors, three nurses and one paramedic were affected during the first wave within 4 months.

He advised citizens to stay at home and adopt all precautionary measures to refrain from the deadly virus.

Protect yourself and your near and dear ones, Dr Leghari concluded.

