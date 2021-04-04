UrduPoint.com
Another Doctor Succumbs To Covid-19

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Another Doctor succumbs to Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Another doctor died of the novel coronavirus in Peshawar on Sunday , following which the toll of virus-related fatalities amongst doctors rose to 50 in the province.

Provincial Doctors Association in a statement said that Dr. Saddam Dilawar Khan was on a ventilator at Lady Reading Hospital in a serious condition and died early morning today.

After contracting virus , he was admitted in CMH Bannu and later shifted to LRH Peshawar when his condition worsened and develop serious respiratory complications.

Presently , Dr. Saddam was posted as Medical Officer at Basic Health Unit ( BHU) in Mamashkhel village Bannu and was on leave for specialization.

His funeral was offered at ancestral graveyard in Dawar Kiki village.

His mother and brother also died of Coronavirus few days ago.

