Another Doctor Succumbs To Covid-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Another doctor died of the coronavirus in Peshawar on Monday, increasing the total number of virus-related fatalities amongst doctors to 51 in the province.

Provincial Doctors Association in a statement said that Dr Muhammad Taufiq, a Dental Surgeon was playing frontline role against the pandemic while treating Covid patients.

He was quarantined at home after contracting with coronavirus. He belonged to Tangi Mirza Diyaar village, Charsadda district.

