Another Driving License Centre Set Up At Mall Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) In a bid to facilitate business community, a new driving license centre
has been set up at The Mall, for issuing driving license to the traders
as well as general public.
Located at the Business Facilitation Centre, Al-Falah Building, Mall Road,
the centre offers a range of services including trader learner permits,
duplicate licenses, renewals and international licenses.
Additionally, a license centre is already working at the Lahore Chamber
of Commerce and Industries, catering to the specific needs of businessmen.
Online service for driving licenses is also available, ensuring accessibility
round the clock.
The city now hosts two license centers at Liberty Market and Greater Iqbal
Park, operating 24/7, focusing on transparency, merit, and respectful service delivery.
