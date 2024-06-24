Open Menu

Another Driving License Centre Set Up At Mall Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) In a bid to facilitate business community, a new driving license centre

has been set up at The Mall, for issuing driving license to the traders

as well as general public.

Located at the Business Facilitation Centre, Al-Falah Building, Mall Road,

the centre offers a range of services including trader learner permits,

duplicate licenses, renewals and international licenses.

Additionally, a license centre is already working at the Lahore Chamber

of Commerce and Industries, catering to the specific needs of businessmen.

Online service for driving licenses is also available, ensuring accessibility

round the clock.

The city now hosts two license centers at Liberty Market and Greater Iqbal

Park, operating 24/7, focusing on transparency, merit, and respectful service delivery.

