Another Eid That Does Not Look Like Eid, Buyers Mostly Absent

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Businessmen speak of losses suffered due to the slump in the market on Eid ul-Azha in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

For the head of the largest representative body of traders — Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Muhammad Yaseen Khan said all types of businesses including of sacrificial animals, poultry, bakery, clothing, saw 90 percent less sales compared to the previous years, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Lal Chowk and Zaina Kadal, the two busiest places in Srinagar, were bereft of any Eid activity as there were no traffic jams, no queues of transport carriers, no crowds around vendors, clothes shops, bakeries on this Eid in IIOJK.

As the markets across Kashmir remained abuzz with the shoppers, the bakery and confectionery as well as the mutton dealers here have stated that the sales were not up to the expectations and that nearly 20 per cent of the material remained unsold.

"I don't see it anywhere," said Ghulam Nabi, a 72-year-old resident of the old city. "This is for another year that life is dead ahead of Eid. What Eid brings with it is happiness. There is none this year, and therefore, no activity," he said.

