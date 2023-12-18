Open Menu

Another Family Member Of The Gas Leakage Incident Passes Away

Published December 18, 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Another family member who was unconscious in the gas leakage incident in Nawanshahr, Abbottabad, on Monday died in the hospital, bringing the total death toll of family members to six.

Waqas Ahmed, the head of the ill-fated family, whose five members had already died in the incident, passed away at the District Headquarters Hospital after struggling for six days. His funeral prayer was offered in his native village.

Last Tuesday, a gas heater leakage incident occurred at the residence of Waqas Ahmed in Chunakari, Nawanshahr, where his four minor children and wife lost their lives, leaving him in critical condition.

The deceased of the family members were identified as 28-year-old Shamsa Bibi, 7-year-old Wasi, 5-year-old Romansha, 3-year-old Rafay, and 2-year-old Ramsha.

Waqas was found unconscious and subsequently shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Abbottabad, where his condition was declared critical, lost his life today.

