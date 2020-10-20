Another FIR registered against PML-N leaders

The police have registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its vice president Maryam Nawaz for violating laws on the day of the Gujranwala rally (October 16)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The police have registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its vice president Maryam Nawaz for violating laws on the day of the Gujranwala rally (October 16).

The case was registered against PML-N leaders for violating the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015, Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, under sections 290, 291, 269 and Section 270.

PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Muhammad Safdar, Samiullah Khan, Pervaiz Rasheed, Bilal Yasin, Saif-ul-Muluk Khokhar, Rana Iqbal and others were nominated in the FIR.

As per the FIR, Shahdara Chowk was blocked by containers without the authorities' permission, that affected the flow of traffic resulting in citizens being stranded on the road for hours.

The FIR stated that a public gathering was addressed without the government's permission, wherein provocative speeches were done against the government and the state's institutions.