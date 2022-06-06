Another fire eruption reported in Kani Guram forest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Another forest fire eruption broke out in valley Kani Guram, tehsil Ladha, Divisional Forest Officer Saleem Khan Marwat said on Monday.

He said that due to lack of Rescue1122 services in Ladha Tehsil, hundreds of olive and quercus baloot trees were burnt in the forest fire. However, a team of the KP Forest Department has been deployed to the site, which successfully extinguished the fire without risking their lives.

He said that reasons behind the forest fire could not be ascertained immediately while the investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, the elders of the area informed that the construction work on Rescue1122 building at tehsil Ladha Tehsil has been completed while no staff and fire extinguishers have yet been provided.

They demanded provincial government to make the Rescue1122 station functional by deploying suitable staff at tehsil Ladha to meet any untoward disaster or fire eruption cases.