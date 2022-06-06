UrduPoint.com

Another Fire Eruption Reported In Kani Guram Forest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Another fire eruption reported in Kani Guram forest

Another forest fire eruption broke out in valley Kani Guram, tehsil Ladha, Divisional Forest Officer Saleem Khan Marwat said on Monday

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Another forest fire eruption broke out in valley Kani Guram, tehsil Ladha, Divisional Forest Officer Saleem Khan Marwat said on Monday.

He said that due to lack of Rescue1122 services in Ladha Tehsil, hundreds of olive and quercus baloot trees were burnt in the forest fire. However, a team of the KP Forest Department has been deployed to the site, which successfully extinguished the fire without risking their lives.

He said that reasons behind the forest fire could not be ascertained immediately while the investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, the elders of the area informed that the construction work on Rescue1122 building at tehsil Ladha Tehsil has been completed while no staff and fire extinguishers have yet been provided.

They demanded provincial government to make the Rescue1122 station functional by deploying suitable staff at tehsil Ladha to meet any untoward disaster or fire eruption cases.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress SITE Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

Profiteers business to be sealed for indefinite pe ..

Profiteers business to be sealed for indefinite period: Chief Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Biden Declares Emergency With Respect to Electrici ..

Biden Declares Emergency With Respect to Electricity Generation - White House

2 minutes ago
 Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 CPBC President for more steps to boost bilateral t ..

CPBC President for more steps to boost bilateral trade

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Ze ..

Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Zelenskyy

24 minutes ago
 7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 work ..

7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 workshop held in AJK

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.