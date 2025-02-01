Another firing incident claims life in Lower Kurram

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In yet another firing incident in Lower Kurram, a religious personality was shot dead, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in the Sadda Pir Qoum area of Lower Kurram, where unidentified assailants opened fire, killing Qari Rizwanullah.

A bullet hit Qari Rizwanullah in the head, leading to his immediate death.

The deceased’s body was promptly shifted to Sadda Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a search operation in the area to nab the involved accused.