Open Menu

Another Firing Incident Claims Life In Lower Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Another firing incident claims life in Lower Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In yet another firing incident in Lower Kurram, a religious personality was shot dead, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in the Sadda Pir Qoum area of Lower Kurram, where unidentified assailants opened fire, killing Qari Rizwanullah.

A bullet hit Qari Rizwanullah in the head, leading to his immediate death.

The deceased’s body was promptly shifted to Sadda Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a search operation in the area to nab the involved accused.

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al K ..

Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival

40 minutes ago
 Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January

Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January

41 minutes ago
 Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with c ..

Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

11 hours ago
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 marty ..

Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..

11 hours ago
 Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping ..

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..

12 hours ago
 Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

13 hours ago
 Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

13 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan